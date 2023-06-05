Teen injured following drive-by shooting at block party in Montgomery County

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A teen is recovering after multiple shots were fired in Silver Spring on Friday.

Montgomery County Police were called to the 11400 block of Stewart Lane for reports of gunfire at a block party.

Officers arrived on scene and located a 16-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a non-life threatening injury.

According to investigators, a group of people were at the party when a dark colored sedan with potentially three to four occupants drove up and began to open fire into the crowd.

Other than the teen, no one else was injured in the shooting,

Detectives are asking for anyone who was at the party and might have cellphone video to contact them at 240-773-5530.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting or the suspects involved is asked to call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).