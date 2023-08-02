Teen injured after man opens fire at a playground in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A shooting investigation is underway in Annapolis.

Just before 10:00pm on Tuesday officers were called to the 1800 block of Bowman Drive for reports of a young shooting victim.

When they arrived they found a 16-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm.

According to police, the teen was outside of the community playground when a man was seen walking towards the area beginning to open fire.

He then fled in an unknown direction.

“While we are happy this young lady’s injury was not life-threatening, it should never have happened in the first place.” Police Chief Edward C. Jackson said. “I am angered and frustrated by this reckless behavior. Many of us in Annapolis want peace in our streets and safe places for our kids to play and grow. We are all sick of these shootings and we are aggressively following up all leads to hold this individual accountable. Detectives are working around the clock to bring them to justice.”

Anyone with information in regards to the shooting should contact detectives at 410-260-3439.