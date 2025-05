ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A teen was taken to a hospital in critical condition after a water rescue in Anne Arundel County.

Around 3:30 p.m., officials say a 16-year-old jumped off a pier and did not resurface near Stoney Creek in Pasadena.

The teen was recovered around 5:00 p.m. and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

This incident remains under investigation.