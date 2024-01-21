Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Teen in critical condition after shooting in Columbia

Police lights
Matt Rourke/AP
FILE: Police Lights
Police lights
Posted at 10:15 AM, Jan 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-21 10:16:08-05

A teenage male was shot in Columbia on Saturday, police say.

Just after 2:10 p.m., police were called to the area of Snowden River Parkway and Patuxent Woods Drive for the shooting.

Police believe that the victim was shot while in a vehicle on Snowden River Parkway, just south of Rustling Leaf.

The teen was taken to Shock Trauma in critical condition.

None of the other occupants were injured.

Police believe the shooting was not random and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact police at 410-313-STOP.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices