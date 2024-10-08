Teen girl injured following motorcycle crash in Linthicum Heights

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A 14-year-old girl was injured following a motorcycle crash in Anne Arundel County Monday afternoon.

Around 4:20 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Hammonds Ferry Road and Ardmore Road for a crash with a motorcycle and a sedan.

Police say a 2002 Harley Davidson Fatboy struck the side of a 2023 Toyota Camry when it was attempting to turn left.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 34-year-old man, was taken to Shock Trauma with life-threatening injuries. The 14-year-old passenger's injuries were non-life-threatening.

Both were wearing helmets at the time of the accident.

The driver of the Toyota, a 75-year-old woman, also sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section.