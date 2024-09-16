Teen fight leads to stabbing in the back in Frederick County

FREDERICK, Md. — A teen was injured after being stabbed in the Ballenger neighborhood in Frederick County.

On Sunday, police arrested a 16-year-old in connection to the stabbing.

This stems from an incident that happened on August 10, when police were called to the hospital for a 16-year-old stabbing victim.

Police learned where it happened and the teen was listed as stable in the hospital.

Investigation revealed the victim was in the area to fight the suspect. He attacked and was stabbed multiple times in the back.

The 16-year-old suspect has been charged as an adult with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and a carrying a weapon with intent to injure.