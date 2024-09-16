Teen critically injured in Ocean City hit-and-run

OCEAN CITY, Md. — A New York motorcyclist who was allegedly riding drunk is charged in an Ocean City hit-and-run that critically injured a teenager crossing the street.

Michael Scot Schneider, 51, of Ballston Spa, N.Y., is charged with hitting a 16-year-old boy Friday night, at 12th Street and Philadelphia Avenue, announced Ocean City police today.

The teen was in a crosswalk at about 9:34 p.m. Sept. 13 when the motorcyclist, going "at a high rate of speed," struck him, police said.

Schneider then struck two parked vehicles, and rode away; he was arrested several hours later at a Park and Ride in West Ocean City, police said.

The teen suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore.

He's a student at an Ocean City high school; a GoFundMe page for him has already raised more than $22,000.

Schneider was treated for some injuries at Tidal Health Peninsula Regional, before being charged with 12 offenses, including driving under the influence and failing to stay at the scene of an accident.

Philadelphia Avenue was closed for about eight hours to southbound traffic in that area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact PFC Panitch at bpanitch@oceancitymd.gov. Anonymous tips can be left on our Tip Line at 410-520-5136, email us at crimetips@oceancitymd.gov, or contact the Police Department directly at 410-723-6610. Please reference case number 2024-00-4324.