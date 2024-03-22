Teen caught trying to steal car tells police "doesn't matter, I will be home later"

BALTIMORE — Police say they caught a teenager red-handed trying to steal a car.

It happened Tuesday afternoon in the 200 block of Wilkens Avenue.

Someone called 911 reporting an attempted auto theft in progress.

Officers arrived on scene to find a 14-year-old kneeling by a red vehicle. The driver's side door handle had visible damage, and the lock was on the ground.

As police approached, the teen began running away.

Officers eventually caught up and arrested him.

The teen was found to be in possession of two screw drivers, which are commonly used to steal cars.

At the time of his arrest, the teen was wearing a GPS ankle monitor for a previous crime committed.

When asked about his probation status, the teen reportedly told officers "doesn't matter, I will be home later."

The incident is just the latest in what's already a hot button topic before Maryland's General Assembly.

Right now lawmakers are considering a variety of juvenile justice bills calling for stiffer penalties.