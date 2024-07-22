Teen brothers charged after allegedly setting fire to playground equipment in Frederick

ADAMSTOWN, Md. — The Frederick County Sheriff's Office has two teens in custody in connection to an arson at Green Hill Park in Adamstown.

Frederick County Fire and Rescue arrived around 4:45 am on June 29 to the park and reported playground equipment that was set on fire.

The fire was quickly extinguished, but not before the equipment was severely damaged.

Investigations revealed that two brothers, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old, set the fire.

According to officials, the teens ignited tissues in and under the equipment, resulting in the hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages.

They also took pictures and videos of the damages with their phones.

Both teens were taken to the Department of Juvenile Services on charges of malicious burning and malicious destruction of property.

The sheriff's office says that playground equipment was estimated at $230,000.