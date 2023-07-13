Teen assaulted and robbed of shoes after social media meetup

LAUREL, Md. — A teen was assaulted and robbed after meeting with someone through social media to sell some shoes in Laurel.

Tuesday evening, around 5:50 p.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery in the area of Crumpton South and Federalsburg South.

The teen came to the area to sell shoes to an unknown male he contacted through social media.

Police say the victim was approached by five males who assaulted him and took his backpack containing his shoes.

The suspects fled the area on foot.

The victim did not report any injuries.

Western District Detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6155 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.