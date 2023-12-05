Watch Now
Teen arrested in connection to armed carjacking incident in Baltimore

BALTIMORE POLICE
Lenny Rice
Posted at 2:13 PM, Dec 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-05 14:13:57-05

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy for his alleged role in an armed carjacking incident.

The incident happened on November 27 in the 3400 block of Glenn Avenue.

Officers were in the area due to reports of other carjackings when they saw the teen driving the stolen vehicle in the 2000 block of North Smallwood Street.

The teen jumped out of the vehicle but was arrested after a brief chase.

He was taken to the Baltimore City Juvenile Justice Center where he has been charged with carjacking and stolen auto.

