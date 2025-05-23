Teen arrested in connection to a kidnapping involving a 12-year-old

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police have arrested a teen in connection with a kidnapping and robbery involving a 12-year-old in East Baltimore.

On May 19, the 12-year-old was walking to school in the 2500 block of Aisquith Street when he was approached by three suspects who implied they were armed.

Police say the suspects announced a robbery but the victim refused to hand over his things.

As a result, the suspects forced the 12-year-old into a nearby home, where they assaulted the victim and stole his phone and shoes.

Detectives quickly identified one of the suspects involved, learning he was under electronic monitoring due to prior involvement in several other incidents.

He was taken to the Juvenile Justice Center where he was charged with armed robbery and kidnapping.

This incident remains under investigation.