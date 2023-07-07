Teen arrested for double shooting in Wicomico County

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a teenager and the shooting of a man on April 16 in Wicomico County.

The suspect is identified as a 16-year-old boy from Salisbury, Maryland. He is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, attempted murder and related charges.

His name is being withheld due to his age.

He was arrested in Baltimore before being taken to the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack for processing.

A little after midnight on April 16, officers from the Salisbury Police Department responded to 911 calls reporting shots fired in the 300 block of E. Carroll Street near Buena Vista Avenue.

Responding officers found both victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The deceased victim is identified as Ja’siah Sin’cer Johnson, 16, and he was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Police say Jamere Capri Mayne, 22, was also injured and taken to the same medical center to receive treatment for his injuries.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was requested to respond and take the lead on this investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101. Callers may remain anonymous.

