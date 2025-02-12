Teen arrested for allegedly assaulting, pointing weapon at people in Millserville

MILLERSVILLE, Md. — A teen is in police custody following an incident at Old Mill North Middle School.

On February 7, the school resource officer was working a basketball game at Old Mill High School when he was informed of an assault on the middle school's property.

He was informed that the suspect had confronted the victims, assaulted them, and pointed a possible gun at them.

The suspect was later identified as a 16-year-old boy.

Police found that the weapon that was pointed at the victims was a replica BB gun, which was recovered from the teen's home.

On Monday, the teen was arrested at Chesapeake High School.

He was charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and weapons offenses.