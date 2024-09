DUNDALK, Md. — An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection to a school threat made earlier today.

Around 9:31 a.m., officers started investigating an online threat on social media.

As a result, Dundalk High School and Sollers Point Technical High School were placed on lockout status.

"It is important to everybody, including students, understanding the ramifications of making threats, whether they are true or not. Making threats can have serious legal consequences," police said.