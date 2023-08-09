Teen arrested after crashing stolen car into unmarked police vehicle

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County Police have arrested a 15-year-old after they were involved in a collision with an unmarked police vehicle.

Early Wednesday morning, August 9, officers were working an auto theft detail when they received a call for juveniles breaking into vehicles in the 2900 block of Sollers Point Road.

Police say when they arrived, they saw three vehicles driving away from the area. These vehicles were later determined to be stolen.

Officers arrested a 15-year-old suspect on Merritt Boulevard after they were involved in a collision with an unmarked police vehicle.

As a result of the crash, an officer sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Two of the stolen vehicles were recovered, a KIA Forte and a Hyundai Tucson.