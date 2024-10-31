Watch Now
Teen arrested after allegedly attacking man with squeegee in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A 13-year-old has been arrested in connection to an assault in West Baltimore Tuesday morning.

Around 10:25 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, for a report of an aggravated assault.

When they arrived, they found a 51-year-old man suffering from injuries to the neck and face. He told police he was attacked with a squeegee while he was in his car.

Police say they found the suspect, a 13-year-old boy, in the 900 block of Myrtle Avenue where he was arrested.

He was later taken to the Juvenile Justice Facility where he was processed and detained.

