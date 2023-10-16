Watch Now
Teen accused of shooting of 12-year-old during Dunbar High School football game

Ashley McDowell
Posted at 9:37 AM, Oct 16, 2023
BALTIMORE — A teen is charged with attempted murder for the alleged shooting of a 12-year-old during a high school football game last month.

Gunshots rang out September 1 across the street from Dunbar High during the school's first football game of the season against Loyola Blakefield.

The incident left a 12-year-old victim with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Detectives were able to tie a 15-year-old suspect to the shooting.

Turns out the teen was already in custody on unrelated gun charges.

Police have not revealed a motive or what led to the shooting.

