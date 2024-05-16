Watch Now
Team of Giant florists spend 8 hours on each blanket for Preakness

For the 27th year, Giant Food has been chosen to make the floral blankets that will adorn the winning horses and jockeys for the Preakness and Black-Eyed Susan Stakes held at Pimlico Racetrack Friday and Saturday.
Posted at 6:35 PM, May 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-16 18:35:29-04

This is the 149th year for the Preakness and the Black-Eyed Susan races. The blanket for each is made up of over 5,000 flowers.

The five in-store floral experts will spend around eight hours on each blanket at the Giant on York Road in Baltimore.

It can’t be understated that this is a great honor for all those involved. Both competitions are two of the most celebrated traditions in the state of Maryland.

