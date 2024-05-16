Team of Giant florists spend 8 hours on each blanket for Preakness

BALTIMORE — For the 27th year, Giant Food has been chosen to make the floral blankets that will adorn the winning horses and jockeys for the Preakness and Black-Eyed Susan Stakes held at Pimlico Racetrack Friday and Saturday.

This is the 149th year for the Preakness and the Black-Eyed Susan races. The blanket for each is made up of over 5,000 flowers.

The five in-store floral experts will spend around eight hours on each blanket at the Giant on York Road in Baltimore.

It can’t be understated that this is a great honor for all those involved. Both competitions are two of the most celebrated traditions in the state of Maryland.