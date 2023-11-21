Teachers in Baltimore Co. hold rally for fair contracts at school board meeting

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Teachers in Baltimore County rallied for fair contracts at the Baltimore County School Board meeting on Monday.

They're part of the Teachers Association of Baltimore County (TABCO) and the union represents over 9,000 certified educators in the county.

They're fighting for a fair contract that improves their ability to "recruit and retain great educators."

“As it stands, BCPS is incredibly reluctant to move forward on economic and non-economic proposals that would improve workload, including pay for coverage and after-school duties,” said Cindy Sexton, TABCO President. “They are also refusing any of our demands around our SISPs. This is so concerning because many of our proposals come at no additional cost.

We reached out to Baltimore County Public Schools for comment and here's what they said: