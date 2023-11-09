Watch Now
Student brings knife to Hampden school

Baltimore Schools Headquarters
Ashley McDowell
Posted at 12:36 PM, Nov 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-09 12:39:09-05

BALTIMORE — A Hampden middle/high school was put on lockdown this morning after a student brought a knife to school and got in a fight with other students.

The incident injured a teacher, as was the girl who brought the knife, said a Baltimore City Public Schools spokesperson.

It happened this morning at the Academy for College and Career Exploration, on 36th Street.

BCPS said the girl brought a knife and got in a fight with at least three other students. She accidentally cut herself above her eye, but it's not clear what caused the injury. That student was taken into custody.

A teacher intervened and suffered minor injuries; it's not clear if the injuries were from the knife.

The school was on lockdown from 9:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m., and is now back to normal operations, with no early dismissal.

The school system said more information is forthcoming, as police continue to investigate.

