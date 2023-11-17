Tax relief announced for Marylanders impacted by Middle East conflict

Some Marylanders and Maryland businesses are eligible for tax relief due to the conflict in the Middle East, the Comptroller's office announced Friday.

Comptroller Brooke Lierman's announcement comes nearly 6 weeks after the terrorist attacks in Israel on October 7th that initiated the current war.

They are waiving penalties and interest for individuals impacted "if they cannot file their returns or make timely payments for personal income tax, corporation income tax, pass-through entity tax, and fiduciary income tax."

The Maryland Comptroller's Office has extended the deadline to October 7, 2024.

Those who qualify for this relief are:



Any individual whose principal residence is in Israel, the West Bank, or Gaza (the covered area), or a business entity or sole proprietor whose primary place of business is in the covered area.

Any individual, business, sole proprietor, or trust whose books, records, or tax preparer is located in the covered area.

Anyone killed, injured, or taken hostage due to the conflict.

Any individual affiliated with a recognized government or philanthropic organization who is assisting in the covered area, such as a relief worker.

More information on what qualifying Marylanders or Maryland businesses should do to get the tax relief can be found below: