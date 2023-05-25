Tastykake recalls some Chocolate Kandy Kakes over undisclosed peanut ingredients

BALTIMORE — Flowers Foods, Inc., the parent company for Tastykake is recalling some of their Chocolate Kandy Kake products over undisclosed peanut ingredients.

Those with peanut allergies could experience a life-threatening allergic reaction if consuming the product, according to Flower Foods.

The recall was triggered when the company discovered certain packages of their Chocolate Kandy Kakes contained Peanut Butter Kandy Kakes.

As result peanuts were not listed among the ingredients on the Chocolate Kandy Kakes packaging.

The affected batches were distributed on May 11 to retailers in Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, West Virginia, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Each package is stamped with an "Enjoy By" date of June 5, 2023 and UPC# 0 25600 00225 4.

Customers are urged to discard or return the product for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may call Flowers' Consumer Relations Center at 1-866-245-8921.

