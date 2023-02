TANEYTOWN, Md. — Taneytown Police are investigating a shooting incident that sent two people to Shock Trauma in Carroll County.

Around 3:14 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of E. Baltimore Street for the report of shots fired.

Once on the scene, officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were sent to Shock Trauma by Maryland State Police Aviation units.

There is currently no threat to the public.