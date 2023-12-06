Talbot County woman credits homeless shelter for turning her life around

EASTON, Md. — A family in Talbot County is crediting a homeless shelter for turning their life around.

The Talbot Interfaith Shelter (TIS), is designed to guide local families from homelessness to self-sufficiency.

Success means they are able to live independently once again.

Angie Quick, a mother, is an example of how a person's life can change through the shelter.

She lived at the home from 2016-2017. With her, she had her 8-year-old daughter, her 1-year-old son and a newborn baby. Tragically, in November of 2016, her newborn passed away and she credits the shelter for providing her with comfort during this time.

“They did nothing but be there to support me and my family. With all our financial needs, our emotional support needs, in any way and every way they possibly could,” she shared.

She participated in TIS’ life skills classes, which taught her important tools that she still employs to this day.

Quick and her family left the shelter in 2017. She said the first few years were difficult but she stuck to her teachings.

Six years after leaving the shelter, in April of this year, she bought her own house. She's also a chef at a local restaurant and was reunited with her husband.