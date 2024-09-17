Taking the vital steps for veteran suicide prevention

September is suicide prevention month.

According to a VA study in 2021, an estimated 17 veterans die by suicide every day.

The VA Maryland health care system is helping reduce that number.

It’s annual suicide prevention walk is tomorrow at the Perry Point VA medical center.

The event provides education on resources, builds support systems, and fights the stigma against reaching out for help.

"Veterans have a unique military culture,” says Nikole Jones of the VA Maryland health care system.

“They learn when they are training for war that they have to be strong and uphold the group. And so we are also trying to let them know that it's ok now that they aren't in the military to let their guard down and ask for support. And that's really our mission."

Participants can start the mile-long walk anytime between 10 and 2 tomorrow at Perry Point. There's also other activities, like a scavenger hunt.

All walkers get a free t-shirt designed by a veteran and can submit their own designs for next year's shirt.

Anyone having a crisis or just need someone to talk to, the national crisis help line is 988.

Someone will be on the other line ready to help 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

There's also a specific veteran crisis line. Just press one after dialing 988.