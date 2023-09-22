Taking the lead: Timberbrook Farm

FREELAND, Md. — Let's take you to a farm way up north in Baltimore County. If you didn’t know better, you’d think you were brushing up against heaven.

Miracles are being made daily at Timberbrook Farm. All you have to do is take the lead with a trot.

'Mama Chita' Conchita Whitaker said, “It’s not like you’re coming to an office and getting therapy.”

In life, we have many ups and downs, but here, it's just round and round that leads to a perfect life.

In close to a decade of helping, the Whitaker family has seen so much. “I’ve actually heard a child speak for the first time, and a little girl take her first steps.”

Chelsea Whitaker, Sonia, Liz, and Marilyn are all miracle workers. They take bodies that may be broken and souls that are sore and mend them through horses.

The horses instantly bond with those who take the reins. It is something to see. Something to witness, and you can witness it for yourself next Saturday at the farm's fall festival.

For more information, visit Timberbrook Farm's website.