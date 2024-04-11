Taking a swing for veterans

BALTIMORE — As the voice for veterans, WMAR is shedding light on how one veteran support group takes a "Swing" at homelessness and substance abuse.

The Baltimore Station helps veterans struggling with those issues find treatment programs.

"When people come down and volunteer with us they actually are involved with the men and the veterans they are helping. So when they come down and serve a meal they actually serve thge meal and sit down with the men and share that meal together which is very different from a lot of other programs," explained Kim Callari, Executive Director of The Baltimore Station.

Today, they hosted a golf tournament at Top Golf in Baltimore.

Over 100 golfers came out to play and support the cause, and 100% of the funds are going to the station's mission.

This is a mission that it says is a unique one.

The support group covers the costs of clothing, food, beds, education, schooling, and training for veterans so they can focus on recovery.