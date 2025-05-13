Taking a little extra from the collection plate: Pastor steals $347,000 from his church

LOTHIAN, Md. — 44-year-old Jerome Isaac Hurley, pastor of Miracle Temple Church in Anne Arundel County was sentenced to serve five years of supervised probation after stealing $347,000 from his church .

Hurley stood in the pulpit at Miracle from 2017 until October 2022. In 2020, a fire occurred at the church parsonage.

According to Maryland Attorney General's office, Hurley later filed an insurance claim through the church. On March 20 2021, the insurance company paid the church $350,000 for the claim.

On March 31, 2021, Hurley stole $347,000 of the insurance money. The pastor would then put the money into his personal account for personal expenses.

When Hurley filed his 2021 income tax return, didn't include the $347,000 as income. This resulted in his failure to pay $33,595.05 in taxes to the State of Maryland.

In March of this year, Hurley pleaded guilty to theft in a separate case prosecuted by the State’s Attorney’s Office for Anne Arundel County related to the theft from the church.