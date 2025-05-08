Take a selfie with a couple of thoroughbreds at BWI airport

Anyone who won't be able to run through the gates at Preakness can still celebrate the Stakes while they are on the run.

BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport has two large thoroughbred models on display.

Cross the finish line even without leaving the airport!



Check out our @PreaknessStakes horses on display near Checkpoint C, both pre-security and post-security.



Take a photo and tag @BWI_airport so we see it. #Preakness150 #BWI75 #BlackEyedSusan pic.twitter.com/lC4vOwk7my — BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) May 8, 2025

So, before passengers race to their new destination, they can take selfies with the horses.

The models will be located on the upper level of the airport, near the center of the terminal and the C security checkpoint.

One horse will be located before security, and the other will be standing after security.