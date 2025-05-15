TABCO calls on county to fully fund negotiated wage agreement

The teachers association of Baltimore County is calling on county leaders to fully fund its negotiated wage agreement.

The three-year deal includes a five-percent raise starting July first, but the county executive's proposed budget falls millions short, offering just one-point-five percent instead.

The union says the funding is critical to reduce high turnover rates and keep classroom stable for students.

"As you know, year two of that agreement is in jeopardy," says Cindy Sexton, President of Tabco.

"I know the school system and our county government are working to fund the agreement, but at this moment we don't have that funding. You've heard me speak many times about the need to recruit and retain our educators. Countless research studies show that educators matter more to student achievement than any other aspect of schooling."

The union is asking the county to find supplemental money to fulfill the agreement.

The county council votes on the budget on May 22nd. Official negotiations will begin after the vote.