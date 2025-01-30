T. Rowe Price wants to put apartments on Owings Mills office campus

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — T. Rowe Price is considering turning most of its large Owings Mills property into as many as 1,200 apartment units, across nine buildings.

The company's real-estate arm (TRP Suburban Second, Inc.) wants to convert the 78-acre Owings Mills Corporate Campus - at Lyons Mill and McDonogh roads - into housing.

Baltimore County's development review committee is set to review the proposal at a Feb. 4 meeting.

The application notes:

...the office buildings in the Owings Mills Corporate Campus are currently underutilized for a variety of reasons, including workplace changes resulting from COVID and its aftermath. With the resulting changes in the office market, TRP is exploring the possibility of utilizing some portions of the campus, including vacant office space, for residential purposes.

There are currently six office buildings, with more than 900,000 square feet, on the property.

T. Rowe Price said it's considering consolidating its offices into two of the buildings, and turning the other four into housing.

The company is also "looking into the possibility" of building new housing on vacant land on the property.

The application, from the company's attorney, notes the county just passed a bill allowing certain office parks to be turned into housing.

The revised site plan shows a possibility of 1,256 total apartment units.

The campus was expanded about 15 years ago.

T. Rowe Price is expected to soon open its new headquarters, in the Harbor Point neighborhood.