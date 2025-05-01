T-Pain and Wyclef Jean set to perform at Preakness Stakes

BALTIMORE — From a mansion in Wiscansin to Preakness, T-Pain and Wyclef Jean will perform at the Preakness Stakes.

This year marks 150 years and will take place at Baltimore's Pimlico Race Course.

For the first time ever, there will be a live trackside performance from Wyclef Jean, followed by a closing set from T-Pain after the final race.

You can watch these performances from the grandstand, VIP hospitality areas or livestream throughout the venue.

The performance will be Saturday, May 17.

Tickets are available here starting at $96.