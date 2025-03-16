Sykesville Town Council considering daytime shouting ban to "preserve peace and good order"

SYKESVILLE, Md. — Sykesville wants its town to remain peaceful and quiet.

In order to make it happen, the town council is considering expanding its local noise ordinances around the clock.

As local law stands now in this small Carroll County town, shouting and other noise considered to be loud and raucous is banned between the hours of 10pm and 7am.

On private property, noise needs to be contained within property lines. From public property, no one 10-feet and beyond should be able to hear it.

Now council members are looking to carry those rules over into the daytime hours between 7am and 10pm.

Here's their newest and latest proposal...

Any public noise potentially impacting someone's conversation more than 50 feet away, would be a violation.

In cases where the noise persists for more than 10 minutes, the distance of the disturbance and its impact would decrease to just 25 feet.

This includes near traffic right-of-ways, and instances where one's freedom of expression may be interfered with.

For events permitted by the town, the distance in which noise can be heard extends to 250 feet.

There are some exceptions, such as police, fire, and ambulance sirens, or construction or utility worker being done, and those seeking to help or protect those experiencing an emergency.

The ordinance could be adopted as soon as the town council's next meeting, on March 24.

It's goal is the proposal states is to "preserve peace and good order, to secure persons and property from danger and destruction, and to protect the health, comfort and convenience of the residents of the Town."

To read the proposed ordinance, click here.

