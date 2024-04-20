Sydney's Ice Creams is bringing sweet treats to Baltimore

Baltimore is welcoming in an more sweet treats!

On Saturday, Sydney's Ice Creams held their ribbon cutting in the Belair-Edison area.

They welcomed in the community to celebrate their first spring season.

Felix Abeson/WMAR

Sydney Newton, the owner, is a Baltimore native who is deeply rooted in the culinary community for ten years.

Newton began Sydney's Ice Creams in her own kitchen, turning her passion into a sweet business venture.

The Mayor's Office of Small Minority Business, Advocacy & Development highlighted Newton's opening in preparation for National Small Business Appreciation week.