Swinging for a cause: Building For God Community Foundation raises money for charities through golf

BALTIMORE — Golfers got onto the green at the Country Club of Maryland at the crack of dawn Monday morning.

All for a tournament where every swing, chip, and put is towards something bigger than a trophy.

Nonprofit Building For God Community Foundation held its 17th annual Community Cup Golf Invitational.

The 27-hole Ryder Cup format tournament helps raise money for local charities.

Organizers say the best part of the tournament is getting to know charity leaders who are making a difference in the community.

"They're great people, great individuals, great hearts, great leadership, and they kind of blossom from the very beginning of starting to work with the foundation, and you just keep seeing them grow and prosper and giving back so much to the community," one golfer said.

The charities receiving the grants do everything from sheltering the homeless to feeding the hungry and improving education.