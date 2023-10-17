Swastikas drawn in Jewish Delegate's apartment lobby, according to social media post

Delegate Joe Vogel posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, to share that the lobby of his apartment building was vandalized.

"Swastikas in my apartment building lobby again," he writes.

We've blurred out the offensive marking, but they are fully visible in his posts.

Screenshot of post on X A post from Delegate Joe Vogel, who represents a district in Montgomery County, Maryland that shows swastikas drawn on the door. We've blurred the swastikas from the picture.

The post also quotes a post from September showing another picture of a swastika on what appears to be the same door.

"This is the third time that we've found swastikas graffitied here in the lobby of my apartment building," the Delegate told WMAR-2 News on Tuesday.

Vogel is currently serving his first term as delegate for District 17, which covers portions of Gaithursburg and Rockville.

"This is the heart of Montgomery County, we have a sizable Jewish community," he says. "And these kinds of incidents we see so frequently in our community, in our schools in particular... and it's really unfortunate."

Vogel says he's reported this and the two previous incidents to the police, and it will be investigated as a hate crime, and he's also working on efforts to reduce hate crimes.

This included House Bill 1066, the establishment of the Commission on Hate Crime Response and Prevention.

"We got full funding for that and also requiring that the Commission itself, which has representatives from across the Jewish community.. and all groups representing a range of different communities impacted by the rise in hate are supposed to come together and produce a report to the legislature.. telling us what they think, from their firsthand experience needs to be done to address the surge in hate crimes," says Vogel.

"I also really want to continue focusing on education," he added. "I've been a big supporter in the legislature of making sure that we empower educators with more resources to teach about the Holocaust."

