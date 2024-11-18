Watch Now
Suspicious vial at Howard County's Reservoir High School prompts investigation

Howard County Department of Education
Posted

FULTON, Md. — Howard County officials are investigating after a suspicious donation was made at Reservoir High School in Fulton.

Howard County Fire & Rescue's Lt. Adam Nolder said that "someone dropped off a donation of a small vial of something," at about 3:45 p.m.

He said "a radiation detector allegedly had a reading" at the school.

There were no further details, as crews are still investigating.

A message from the school system sent to the school community, and surrounding schools, said there would be an update later Monday.

This is a breaking story. Stay with us for updates.

