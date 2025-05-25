Suspicious death investigation underway in Davidsonville after remains were found inside of burning car

DAVIDSONVILLE, Md. — Police are investigating a suspicious death in Davidsonville.

Just before 9:30 pm Saturday night, Anne Arundel County Police officers and fire crews responded to 600 West Central Avenue for a vehicle fire.

The vehicle was found fully engulfed in flames in the parking lot of a commercial business.

Once extinguished, human remains were revealed to be inside of the vehicle.

Detectives are currently working to identify the remains.

The remains were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

A cause for the fire has not yet been determined.

Anyone with information should contact detectives at 410-222-4731.

Callers who would like to remain anonymous can contact the tip line at 410-222-4700.