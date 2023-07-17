Suspects sought in Ocean City animal cruelty case

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Five young men were seen abusing fish, and apparently recording it, in an Ocean City Koi fish pond earlier this month. One of the fish died.

Ocean City police recently released video of the incident, which happened at about 2:47 a.m. July 1.

The suspects were seen breaking into a private, fenced-in Koi fish pond area, taking out several fish, throwing them around and using a shovel to abuse the fish, among other acts. It took place at a home in the first block of 77th Street.

Police said one of the fish did not survive, and the group appeared to be photographing or filming the abuse. Police originally posted still photos of the susppects.

The suspects are described as:

• white male, approximately 18-25 years old, short cut light brown hair, wearing a black t-shirt with yellow writing on the front, dark blue shorts, and carrying a shovel.

• white male, approximately 18-25 years old, wearing a black ballcap, a gray t-shirt, gray shorts, and white Crocs.

• Hispanic male, approximately 18-25 years old, black hair, wearing a white t-shirt, and black shorts.

• Hispanic male, approximately 18-25 years old, with brown hair, wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, and gray sneakers.

• Hispanic male, approximately 18-25 years old, with black hair, wearing a black t-shirt, gray pants, and carrying a beach chair.

The YouTube video can be found here: https://youtu.be/SCkGVvea-ic . Warning: The video is considered graphic.

Anyone with information is urged to contact PFC E. Rhode at erhode@oceancitymd.gov, or you can contact the Ocean City Police Department at 410-723-6610. Anonymous tips may be left by calling 410-520-5136 or submitting a tip electronically at https://oceancitymd.gov/oc/departments/police/crime-tips. Please reference case number 2023-00-2813.