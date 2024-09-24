Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Suspects crash van into gas station then drive away with ATM machine

Screen Shot 2024-09-24 at 3.31.32 PM.png
Montgomery County Police
Screen Shot 2024-09-24 at 3.31.32 PM.png
Posted

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — An ATM was stolen from a Shell Gas Station in Germantown early Monday morning.

Around 4:59 a.m., two suspects drove a 16-passenger van through the gas station in the 21000 block of Frederick Road.

Surveillance video shows the suspects dragging the ATM out and putting it into the van after breaking the window.

Police say it is unknown at this time if the vehicle used was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-411-8477.

Tips with information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward from $250 up to $10,000.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices