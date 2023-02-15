Suspects accused of planned attack on Baltimore power grid indicted

Sara Beth Clendaniel of Catonsville and Brandon Clint Russell of Orlando FL. have been indicted by a federal grand jury.

They're accused of attempting to make an attack on local substations, which would take out a majority of our electricity. Impacting businesses , schools, and our everyday lives.

The indictment says they conspired to take out more than $100,000 worth of damages to an energy facility. It doesn't say which facility they planned to attack.

If the pair is convicted, they'll face up to 20 years in prison.