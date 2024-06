ROCKVILLE, Md. — Another collision in a Maryland work zone.

This time involving a state trooper in Montgomery County.

It happened around 1am on the outer-loop of I-495 near Greentree Road .

The trooper was guarding the zone in a lit up marked cruiser, when a Honda Accord came up and rear-ended them.

Police say the driver, 37-year-old Nithya Ramani, was arrested for driving while impaired.

Neither Ramani or the trooper were injured, although both cars had to be towed..