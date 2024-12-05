North East man dead, child & woman hospitalized from suspected Carbon Monoxide poisoning

NORTH EAST, Md — A suspected case of Carbon Monoxide poisoning in Cecil County left one person dead and two others, including a young child hospitalized.

The tragic discovery was made around 6:30 Wednesday night in the 800 block Main Street in North East.

Family members found a 34-year-old man unresponsive inside his home living room, along with a woman and four-year-old child who appeared disoriented. Neither victim was identified.

Fire investigators noticed soot covering an oil furnace air filter, causing it to spread throughout the home.

Investigators believe combustion of the oil furnace created Carbon Monoxide, likely contributing to the victims illness and death.

"Although oil furnaces are very efficient at burning fuel to produce heat, certain pollutants, such as carbon monoxide, are produced," the Fire Marshal's Office explained. "Low levels of these pollutants may be harmful, especially to individuals with chronic respiratory or circulatory health problems."

The Fire Marshal's Office suggested homeowners safely maintain their heating equipment as the colder season picks up.

Here are some of their recommendations: