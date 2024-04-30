Watch Now
How a wanted man allegedly murdered three people, and set their Aberdeen apartment on fire

Talaya Wiley, Melissa Williams, John Claytor (Left to Right)<br/>
Posted at 2:06 PM, Apr 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-30 14:10:13-04

ABERDEEN, Md. — A suspect wanted for a triple murder and arson in Aberdeen is behind bars.

Police on Tuesday revealed graphic details of how Michael Anthony Swann allegedly carried out the killings.

It was the morning of April 15 when police and fire crews were called to a second floor apartment that caught fire at the Highland Commons complex on Roosevelt Avenue.

Inside they discovered the bodies of John C. Claytor, 54, Talaya D. Wiley, 48, and Melissa L. Williams, 45, each suffering from gunshot wounds to the head.

