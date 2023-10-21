Suspect vehicle linked to murder of MD Circuit Court judge found in Williamsport

The vehicle that was last seen driven by a suspect who is connected to the murder of a Maryland Circuit Court Judge has been found, the Washington County Sheriff's Office confirms.

According to ABC 7 - WJLA, the silver Mercedes that suspect Pedro Arogte was last seen driving was found in the Williamsport area.

On Thursday Sheriff's deputies were called to the 19100 block of Olde Waterford Road in Hagerstown, where they found judge Andrew Wilkinson, 52, laying in the driveway suffering from gunshot wounds.

Online court records show Argote had a divorce custody proceeding before Wilkinson earlier in the day. The judge reportedly ruled against Argote in the matter.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should not approach and immediately call 911. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to Argote’s arrest.