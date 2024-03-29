Suspect sought in Northeast Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police need your help identifying a suspect linked to a shooting.
The shooting happened on March 17, in the 4800 block of Belair Road.
In a video they've released, the suspect can be seen running across the street in a red hoodie.
A reward of $4,000 is offered for any information that leads to an arrest.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Baltimore Police Department- Northeastern District detectives at 410-396-2444.
To remain anonymous, call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
