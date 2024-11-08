Watch Now
Suspect sought in connection to assault, 80 guns recovered from home

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — The search is underway for a man who police consider armed and dangerous in St. Mary's County.

Police responded to a reported domestic assault in the 20000 block of Goddard Road in Lexington Park.

The suspect, Jerod Adam Taylor, fled before police got there.

Police quickly learned Taylor possessed multiple firearms, as they were in plain view when they arrived to the house. He is legally prohibited from owning firearms due to prior convictions.

After executing a search warrant, police found multiple 3D-printed “ghost guns,” semi-automatic rifles, handguns, shotguns, an AK-47 semi-automatic rifle, and an assortment of firearm components.

Over 1,300 rounds of ammunition, body armor and other gun manufacturing tools were also found.

In total, 80 firearms were recovered from the home.

Taylor hasn't been located yet and is considered armed and dangerous.

Police say if you spot him, do not approach him, but immediately call 911.

