Suspect in custody following the theft of a five-ton military truck

BEL AIR, Md. — A man is in custody following the theft of a five-ton military vehicle and a highway police chase that ended in Baltimore City.

Police say that around 6:35 p.m. Friday, patrol deputies from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 900 block of Rock Spring Road, in Bel Air, for the report of a stolen privately owned 1986 923-A 5-ton military vehicle.

According to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, the stolen vehicle was spotted traveling southbound on I-95. Deputies from the Southern Precinct, Special Operations Division, and allied law enforcement agencies pursued the truck down the interstate.

Multiple attempts to deploy stop sticks to disable the vehicle were attempted but failed.

The truck continued into Baltimore City before coming to a stop on Conkling Street. The driver, now identified as 38-year-old Michael D. Stevens II, of Abingdon, exited the vehicle, attempted to run from the scene, and was shortly taken into custody.

Harford County Sheriff's Office Michael D. Stevens II, of Abingdon

There were no reported injuries.

A preliminary investigation reveals that Stevens had just been released from the Harford County Detention Center before stealing the vehicle.

He now returns to the same detention center with new set of charges. Those include motor vehicle theft, two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, and failing to obey a lawful order.

He is currently being held without bond.