Suspect in custody following mailbox fire in downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police are investigating a mailbox fire that happened in downtown Baltimore.

Around 11:00 a.m., the fire department and BPD responded to a call about a mailbox fire on the corner of Baltimore Street and South Street.

When they arrived, they found light smoke showing from a U.S. Postal Mailbox. The fire self-extinguished officials say.

A suspect has been taken into custody by BPD for questioning.

Officials say it is unclear at this time if this suspect is connected to another set of mailbox fires that happened in the 500 block of N. Paca Street on Monday.