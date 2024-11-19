Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Suspect in custody following mailbox fire in downtown Baltimore

USPS Mailbox
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
A U.S. Postal Service mailbox is seen outside of City Hall in Council Bluffs, Iowa on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.
USPS Mailbox
Posted

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police are investigating a mailbox fire that happened in downtown Baltimore.

Around 11:00 a.m., the fire department and BPD responded to a call about a mailbox fire on the corner of Baltimore Street and South Street.

When they arrived, they found light smoke showing from a U.S. Postal Mailbox. The fire self-extinguished officials say.

A suspect has been taken into custody by BPD for questioning.

Officials say it is unclear at this time if this suspect is connected to another set of mailbox fires that happened in the 500 block of N. Paca Street on Monday.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices